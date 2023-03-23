COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities uncovered a large amount of drugs and cash after two search warrants were granted near an elementary school in north Columbus.

Authorities found more than $180,000 worth of cocaine, meth and fentanyl, and nearly $20,000 in cash from a site near Como Elementary School in North Linden, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The case is part of an ongoing investigation by the Central Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Officers also found a gun and tactical vest during their search. The case is part of an ongoing investigation by the Central Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.