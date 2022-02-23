Coast Guard seizes ‘$1 billion worth’ of cocaine and cannabis

( The video above is courtesy: US Coast Guard via Storyful)

MIAMI, Florida (WJW) The United States Coast Guard set records by stopping the largest amount of illegal narcotics from entering the country.

Crews offloaded thousands of pounds worth $1 billion in Florida last Thursday.

The Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded roughly 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana, worth $1.06 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

“The best part of my job is being able to stand here at the end of a patrol and provide visibility on the incredible efforts from crewmembers who have volunteered for the challenging and dangerous duties to keep our shores safe,” said Capt. Todd Vance, the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter James. “Each interdiction is a complex evolution and no two interdictions are the same. In fact, the James’ crew conducted simultaneous interdictions of two go-fast vessels 55 miles apart this patrol, showcasing their dedication and professional execution of the counter-drug mission.”

According to the Coast Guard, the drugs were “interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.”

The Coast Guard Cutter James is a 418-foot national security cutter homeported in Charleston, South Carolina.

During the ship’s 90-day patrol, the crew set records for the largest single cocaine interdiction (10,915 pounds worth $206.4 million) and the largest single marijuana interdiction (3,962 pounds worth $3.59 million).