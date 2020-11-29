Coast Guard cancels search for missing boaters on Lake Erie after false alert

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Coast Guard has canceled its search for two boaters in Cleveland.
According to officials, the men were said to be missing since Friday night. However, the report appeared to be a false alert. They are safe and unharmed.
Cleveland police had been assisting the Coast Guard with the investigation.
