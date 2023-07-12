SOUTH BASS ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who went overboard in Lake Erie late Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, crews from the U.S. Coast Guard in Marblehead, Coast Guard Air Station Detroit and other agencies are continuing the search for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard Wednesday.

The man was separated from a 27-foot boat by wind and current around 10:30 p.m. near Lake Erie’s South Bass Island, according to the tweet.

No further details were made available.