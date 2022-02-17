Coast Guard searching for Carnival cruise ship passenger who ‘jumped overboard’

The Carnival “Valor” is docked at the Port Of New Orleans, April 8, 2020 (courtesy: WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WJW) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger who is missing in the Gulf of Mexico. Coast Guard officials said Thursday that an airplane is conducting search patterns off the coast of Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says it received a call Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

A spokesman for south Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line said the woman had jumped from her balcony.

According to WGNO, a statement from Carnival says:

Carnival Valor is supporting the search for a guest who reportedly jumped overboard from her balcony on Wednesday afternoon while the ship was at sea. The ship’s command immediately began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her.

The Carnival Valor, which sails from New Orleans to Caribbean destinations, can carry nearly 3,000 guests and 1,180 crew members.