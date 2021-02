CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United States Coast Guard has reportedly sent a rescue team to the area of Edgewater Park, after 10 people were reportedly stranded on ice floes out on Lake Erie near the park.

Other agencies are also involved with the rescue, including a helicopter from Air Station Detroit.

#Breaking #HappeningNow. @USCG Ice rescue team from Station Cleveland Harbor and local agencies responding to a report of 10 people stranded on two separate ice floes near Edgewater Park on #LakeErie. Air Station Detroit has sent a helicopter for air support. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) February 21, 2021

