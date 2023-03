ECOLA STATE PARK, Ore. (WJW) — The United States Coast Guard rescued two surfers in Oregon after a passerby heard them calling for help Sunday.

The surfers were near Ecola State Park in Oregon when a passerby heard them shouting and called 911, according to the coast guard.

A coast guard helicopter crew rescued the men and took them to EMS personnel on shore.

There were no medical concerns, according to the coastguard.