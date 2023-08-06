TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after he went missing on a 12-foot Jon Boat off the coast of St. Augustine on Saturday.

Charles Gregory, 25, was 12 miles offshore when an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew spotted him Saturday morning, sitting in the partially submerged boat.

A Coast Guard Cutter Coho boat crew rescued Gregory, and he was evaluated by EMS. No medical concerns were reported.

Crews initially received a report on Friday night when Gregory’s family reported that he did not return to the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp.

“We are pleased about the outcome in this case and I would like to thank all of our local and state partners who were heavily involved in searching for Charles and bringing him home to his family,” Commander Nick Barrow, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator said.

The Coast Guard reported that 10 agencies assisted with the search including an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, the St. Augustine Fire Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.

“While this case resulted in rescuing Charles from a life-threatening situation, it highlights the importance of having safety gear onboard and being prepared for the worst. If you plan to head out on the water, remember to have a life jacket, VHF marine grade radio, signaling devices and an emergency personal locator beacon to contact first responders in case you are in need of assistance,” Barrow said.