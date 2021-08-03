Coast Guard rescues man from burning car in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Lorain helped rescue a man from a burning car early Monday morning.

The Lorain station on Alabama Avenue lost power around 12:10 a.m. after a car ran into a power junction box outside its front gate.

When Seaman Thomas Borden and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Hersey went out to investigate, they found the vehicle on fire with the driver still inside.

They were able to remove the 19-year-old driver from the vehicle and put out the flames on him with their uniform blouses.

In the meantime, station personnel called local first responders. Lorain County Fire Department put out the rest of the flames.

The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital before being airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.