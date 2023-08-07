ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (WJW) – The Coast Guard successfully located and rescued a 25-year-old man who got lost at sea.

The man had gone missing Saturday on a 12-foot jon boat, near St. Augustine, Florida, the Coast Guard reported.

The man’s family reported him missing Friday when he didn’t return to the boat ramp.

Saturday morning, an HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew spotted the man sitting in his partially submerged jon boat.

A Coast Guard boat crew swiftly responded and safely recovered him.

“While this case resulted in rescuing Charles from a life-threatening situation, it highlights the importance of having safety gear onboard and being prepared for the worst,” Cmdr. Nick Barrow, the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator, stated. “If you plan to head out on the water, remember to have a life jacket, VHF marine-grade radio, signaling devices, and an emergency personal locator beacon to contact first responders in case you are in need of assistance.”

The man was not injured.