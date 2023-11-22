Editor’s Note: The video above is about an unrelated water rescue on Lake Erie.

CLEARWATER, Florida (WJW) – A couple and their dog were floating around the Gulf of Mexico after their boat became disabled.

It happened Saturday, just north of Tampa.

Apparently, a porthole in their sailboat broke and the boat started taking on water, according to the Coast Guard.

While the boat wasn’t sinking, the water damaged the boat’s electronics.

The couple couldn’t call for help, but they had registered their boat for a digital selective calling (DSC) alert, which pinged their last known location to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The couple and the dog were brought back to shore in good health.