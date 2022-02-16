Coast Guard preparing for ice rescues as weak ice makes conditions more dangerous

CLEVELAND (WJW) – In the frigid waters of Lake Erie, U.S. Coast Guard members at the Cleveland Harbor Station trained and tested Wednesday to become certified for the ice rescue program.

Training roughly two to three times a week has proven to be crucial. The Coast Guard has had to perform ice rescues this year, including saving 18 people stuck on an ice drift near Catawba Island.

But conditions are becoming even more dangerous.

“The ice thickness is very unstable at the moment with the unusually high temperatures. The ice tends to melt and it becomes very dangerous. We advise the public do not go out on the ice,” said Petty Officer Third Class Jessica Fontenette. “With the high winds, ice can break off and you may be stuck on an ice floe.”

In the event someone does go on the ice, the Coast Guard recommends wearing bright clothing and a life jacket, bringing a radio and tools like a screwdriver that can be used for a self-rescue.

“You have to remember no ice is safe ice,” said Fontenette.

If you do fall through, the Coast Guard says hold onto some ice, and follow their 1-10-1 rule. One minute of keeping your composure and staying calm, 10 minutes of meaningful movement to get your blood flowing and trying to stay conscious for an hour.

Joining the training session were Cleveland firefighters, one of the agencies the Coast Guard trains with.

“That way they’re also well trained in these types of situations,” said Fontenette.

With average temperatures for the winter season up two degrees from last year, according to the national weather service, the Coast Guard says there are real dangers of weak ice.

But their teams are constantly prepared to save someone from an icy situation.

“Stay calm is the best advice we can give you and then we will do everything else,” said Petty Officer Third Class Glenn Geraci.