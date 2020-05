CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man’s body was pulled from the Cuyahoga River on Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard, he was found in the water around 7 p.m. near Central Furnace Court in downtown Cleveland.

No other details about the individual were provided.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.