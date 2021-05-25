Coast Guard investigates after Tiki Barge 1 collides with Nautica Queen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Cleveland is investigating after the Tiki Barge I collided with the Nautica Queen on the Cuyahoga River Saturday.

Twenty passengers were on board the floating tiki bar for a 2-hour trip around 1 p.m. when it collided with the Nautica Queen that was moored, or tied up, according to a release from the Coast Guard Great Lakes

The Coast Guard is encouraging boaters to demonstrate and promote safe boating, specifically always wearing life jackets.

“Much like wearing a seatbelt, you do not want to be reaching for your life jacket during or after an accident,” the release said.

The Marine Safety Unit Cleveland investigated and reported one minor injury and no hull damage.