CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) — One person has drowned and another swimmer was rescued by the Conneaut Fire Department Saturday.

The victim who passed away was a 23-year-old man, according to the U.S. Coast Guard in Cleveland.

There was a rip current advisory for Lake Erie at the time of the 23-year-old’s death, according to Christopher Yaw with the U.S. Coast Guard.

First responders helped save the life of the other swimmer and brought him safely to shore.

Yaw said as the first swimmer was struggling in the water, his friend went into the water to try and save him.

The friend who tried to help the man also started struggling in the water, but he was the swimmer firefighters were able to bring back to the beach at Conneaut Township Park.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The name of the deceased male has not been released at this time.

