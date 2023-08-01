[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – A Massillon City School District football coach has returned to work after an alleged hazing incident involving about “half a dozen” Massillon Tigers football players.

According to police, the incident happened on June 26 at Washington High School inside the indoor football practice facility. Head Football Coach Nate Moore was suspended with pay.

While Moore was on leave, the administrative team reviewed all aspects of the situation, according to a Tuesday statement from Massillon City Schools.

“At the conclusion of this review we are extremely confident in his ability to lead our athletic programs as well as our football team,” the statement reads. “We are excited to get back to business as Coach Moore returned to work on July 25, 2023. Once again, we have the utmost confidence in Coach Moore’s leadership moving forward.”