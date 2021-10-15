Coach killed in apartment fire to be honored at Elyria football game

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– The Elyria High School community will honor a well-liked coach who was killed in an apartment fire this week.

De’Van Bogard, 27, was the assistant linebackers coach for the Pioneers and was a former Ohio State football player.

He died tragically in a fire early Tuesday morning at the Colonnade Apartments on Washington Avenue.

“When we heard the news, we just sort of fell apart,” said EHS varsity head coach Devlin Culliver. “They loved Coach Bogard and I loved him, and all the coaches loved him. He was sort of our backbone.”