Coach at school in North Ridgeville accused of sexual battery of student

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– A volunteer coach at Lake Ridge Academy in North Ridgeville was arrested this week.

Jason A. Dimacchia, 38, is charged with sexual battery.

School officials contacted North Ridgeville police on Monday after a student told a teacher she was sexually assaulted in December, according to the police report.

Lake Ridge Academy said the suspect was a paid coach during the 2017-2018, then became a volunteer.

“We are cooperating fully with authorities and will continue to do so. State and federal laws prevent us from offering further information,” the school said in a statement on Thursday.

Counselors from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will be available at the school.