(WJW) — Award-winning, CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin died Saturday. He was 60.

According to CNN, his family said he died after a long battle with cancer.

For nearly two decades, Griffin worked on CNN’s investigative team to help create hundreds of stories and multiple documentaries earning some of journalism’s most prestigious awards including Emmys, Peabodys, and Murrows, CNN says.

“Fearless and artful at the same time, he knew how to push a story forward to its limits, but also tell it in a way that would make everyone understand. How many times has he chased an unwilling interviewee? How many times has he spoken truth to power? How many times has he made a difference on something important … It was an honor to be his colleague and to be witness to his work and the ways it changed the world,” said Michael Bass, CNN’s Executive Vice President of Programming.

Patricia DiCarlo, Executive Producer of CNN’s investigative unit, worked alongside Griffin for nearly a decade.

“You know when a Drew Griffin story starts – it’s going to be great,” she said. “His way with words set him apart.”

CNN added that he kept his illness private from most of his co-workers and had been reporting up until the day he passed.

He is survived by his wife Margot, three children, whose names were inspired by jazz greats – daughter, Ele Gast; sons, Louis and Miles Griffin – and two grandchildren.