CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the head of security for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has been placed on leave following his second arrest for drunk driving.

Earlier this week, the I-Team revealed a police body camera video showing the latest traffic stop and arrest of Dennis Hill.

Initially, the school district issued a statement that said, Chief Hill was still “performing all duties within his job description without impediment.”

The I-Team asked CMSD how Hill could do that since the state told us, that as a result of the latest arrest, his driver’s license is currently suspended.

Now, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has issued a new statement that says,

“Driving is not mentioned in Chief Hill’s job description, but we recognize that he needs to be available 24 hours a day to respond to emergencies. Chief Hill has been placed on administrative leave while we review the circumstances of this incident. Acting Chief Lamont Dodson will oversee the department.”

In the latest case, Solon Police filed charges against Dennis Hill.

The traffic stop happened in January, but it came to light as the case began moving through court.

The video shows Hill struggling to recite the alphabet.

He also can be heard telling an officer, “I had one shot and two beers.”

Just after getting stopped, an officer tells Hill, “You’re weaving. You almost hit that speed limit sign back there.”

Then, the officer asks, “Where are you coming from tonight?”

Hill responds with, “I live right there (pointing ahead).”

Police put handcuffs on Hill.

As they’re walking him to a patrol car, one officer says, “I think you’ve had a little too much to drink, alright?”

Back in 2018, the I-Team reported Hill was arrested for drunk driving while he served as Deputy Chief of Safety and Security with CMSD.

Previously, he had worked his way up through the ranks of Cleveland police to commander.

The District says Hill earns $140,000 a year.

We contacted Hill by phone and pointed out he’s paid with public dollars, so the public deserves an explanation.

He told the I-Team he’d get back to us.

Records show he is pleading not guilty in court.

His attorney did not return our calls.

Meantime, parent Tariq Mitchell has been asking questions lately about security in the district after his son was seriously hurt in an attack at school.

Mitchell said of the security chief, “He’s supposed to set a professional standard.”

He added, “It’s like a domino effect. If you’re not doing your job at the top, and you’re out drinking and driving, what does that tell the rest of the officers?”



As police guided Hill into a patrol car during the latest arrest, he can be heard saying,

“Brother please…”

An officer answered, “Sorry, man. You know the rules.”



We will update this story as the case continues to move through the court.