CMSD meal program expanded to all Cleveland students as school begins

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Now that school is back in session for many, the Cleveland Municipal School District is continuing to make sure that children are fed, even if they aren’t coming into the building.

The district has announced that all Cleveland students (18 and younger), whether they attend CMSD or not, are now eligible for its free food program, which provides pre-packaged meals for breakfast and lunch.

Families have two options for picking up the food:

A day’s supply of food is offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday at any K-8 school. On Tuesday’s a double supply is offered.

OR choose to stock up for the entire week on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at most high schools in the district.

