CMSD loses uniforms, moves to gender-neutral dress code

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is making big changes for the 2021-22 school year.

Students will no longer wear uniforms.

That was the result of feedback from parents and students.

Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon says they wanted to “develop a new, more inclusive set of dress expectations.”

IMPORTANT BACK-TO-SCHOOL UPDATE: @EricGordon_CEO announces new expectations for student dress.https://t.co/U8lTDaGqYr — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) July 27, 2021

The new dress code was designed to support students in developing a body-positive self-image, Gordon says.

”The district’s new standard dress and appearance policy is also intended to be gender-neutral and applies to all students equally, regardless of gender, while on school campuses and at school-sponsored functions.”

Students are not allowed to wear any clothing that reveals undergarments or doesn’t fully cover their buttocks or torso.

Clothing or accessories which show profanity, violence, or drugs are not arrowed.

Parents and caregivers can call CMSD at (216)838-0000 with any questions.