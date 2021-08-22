CMSD in-person classes begin tomorrow for most: Here’s what you need to know

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Classes for most students enrolled in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District start tomorrow.

Students will be in-person for their classes 5 days a week.

Kindergarteners will start Friday, August 27 and preschoolers are starting Friday, September 3.

It’s not too late to enroll: You can visit the school nearest to your home, call 216-838-3675 or click here.

Masks are required for students, staff and guests whether they are vaccinated or not.

Most students are not required to wear uniforms. You can learn more about the updated CMSD student dress policy and safety measures here.

The Centers for Disease Control issued guidelines for families to follow if a child tests positive for COVID including staying at home for 14 days and watching for symptoms.