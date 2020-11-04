CMSD CEO thanks residents for voting yes on Issue 68

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon is thanking residents after they voted in favor of the district’s levy.

In an email, he told residents: “Your renewed investment in the children of Cleveland comes at a critical time for the district and makes it possible to continue the progress we have made together.”

The levy was a 15-mill tax renewal with a 5-mill increase aimed to continue the district’s progress under the Cleveland Plan, as well as fund technology as it adapts to the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Since the Ohio Department of Education placed CMSD into as status of fiscal caution, the district was required to prepare a plan in the event the levy fails. The cuts would include closing 25 schools, cutting $16 million in programs and eliminating 15 percent of the workforce.

Issue 68 was endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers.

