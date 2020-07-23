CMS administrator visits UH to discuss vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — COVID-19 has changed the rules for patient care, and the care for those who are the most vulnerable has also had to change.

The very young and the very old are two groups that depend the most on federal medicaid and medicare.

And doctors say they need help to streamline how they reach these patients because these are the populations that don’t always seek treatment.

“People were afraid of getting COVID from one of our caregivers. Third, they’re afraid that it’s not covid safe, cleanliness and aseptic conditions and the like, and fourth it’s financial,” said University Hospitals CEO Tom Zenty.

That was part of the message that doctors and administrators at University Hospitals hoped to deliver to CMS administrator Seema Verma.

Verma has been on a tour of areas that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

She says protecting vulnerable populations is a priority.

“In the medicaid program, we provide a lot of flexibility to states around enrollment. We know because of the surge because of people who need health care and health care coverage and one of the other things we’ve done is to make sure testing is easy for our vulnerable populations,” she said.

Verma says the administration is spending five billion dollars to provide nursing homes with more testing for staff and funding to buy supplies like PPE.

She says they are also looking to embrace using more new technologies such as in home health monitoring and tele-health to help free up need hospital beds.

“We’ve seen massive adoption in the medicare program alone we’ve used to see about 13,000 visits in a week and now we’ve served more than 10 million patients using tele-health,” Verma said.

Many hospitals including those in the Cleveland area have been operating with a deficit because of the pandemic.

Verma says the hope here is that a new financial aid package from congress will address that and help free up funding to expand health care and health care technologies during the pandemic…so that vulnerable groups can still get the care that they need.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: