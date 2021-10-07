Cloverleaf Local Schools lifts mask mandate, says lawsuit wasn’t a factor

(Watch in the video player above: Coverage of the lawsuit against Cloverleaf Local Schools.)

LODI, Ohio (WJW)– The Cloverleaf Local Schools Board of Education voted on Wednesday to lift its mask mandate.

The district, located in Medina County, opted to require masks in early September after experiencing dozens of cases of COVID-19 in staff and students. It resulted in hundreds of people in quarantine.

Just days after the mask mandate, the parent of two Cloverleaf students filed a federal lawsuit against the school board. The parent argued face coverings reduce oxygen and increase carbon dioxide to the brain.

“Since the mask mandate was first implemented, the Cloverleaf Board made a commitment to review COVID data at each of its subsequent meetings to make future determinations about masking,” said Daryl Kubilus Jr., superintendent of Cloverleaf Local Schools.

“The decision was driven by a review of that data and was in no way influenced by the lawsuit.”

The Centers for Disease Control said data shows masks help reduce the emission and inhalation of respiratory droplets. It also said mask-wearing does not have adverse health effects, or change oxygen or carbon dioxide levels.