LODI, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are investigating after a threat was made against Cloverleaf High School.

According to Daryl Kubilus, superintendent of Cloverleaf Local Schools, the district has canceled all of Saturday’s scheduled events including the afternoon girls’ basketball game and the evening high school dance.

“I know this is difficult news to hear for our students who have been looking forward to the game and dance today. I hope you can understand the reason for the abundance of caution is that the safety of our students continues to be our #1 priority,” Kubilus said in a statement obtained by FOX 8.

The district is in collaboration with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office and the threat remains under investigation.

The superintendent is expected to provide the Cloverleaf community with an update on Monday.

Meanwhile, according to the Cloverleaf Local Schools website, the Cloverleaf Community Recreation Center is closed until further notice.