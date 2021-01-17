Cloudy skies with chance for snow showers, temps in the 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Big wet flakes showing up this morning. Lake enhanced snow showers will taper off around 10 a.m. Little to no accumulation.

We get a break, cloudy and a few flurries this afternoon. After 3 p.m. another round develops. Temperatures will dip below freezing so this round will stick as we head into tonight. Around 1″ for most with isolated higher amounts up to 2″ in the snowbelt.

Periods of lake effect snow through tomorrow.

Here’s the estimate for snow by 4 p.m. Monday:

Maps in Motion

Lake Erie is wide open for business… ice coverage…0%!

What are the chances given the long range outlook for Lake Erie to freeze over? Here are the 24 winters similar to this year at mid month. Of those 24 winters only 6 ended up with at least 80% ice cover.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: