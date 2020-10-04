Cloudy skies to start off Sunday, rain returns later in the day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Plenty of clouds, a few showers, but not chilly this morning.

Temperatures hovering on either side of 50 degrees. Spotty showers this morning give way to a couple of dry hours after lunch. Widespread rain returns late afternoon into the evening. Highs today around 60 degrees. Umbrella weather!

Most backyards will pick up around 0.25″ with locally higher amounts up to 0.50″.

A few showers linger into the night, followed by spotty showers Monday morning. Otherwise, gradual clearing throughout the day. Still on the cooler side with temperatures topping in the upper 50s.

We warm back up to near 70 the middle of the week and it’ll be windy. A fantastic string of weather ahead! Sunshine and 70s next weekend. Enjoy!

Latest Fox 8-day forecast:

