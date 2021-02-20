Cloudy and cold for Saturday with some light lake effect snow showers possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Light lake effect snow showers and flurries will continue through the first half of the day. Little to no additional accumulation expected. Locally up to 1″ in the snowbelt. Otherwise, cloudy and cold.

Temperatures back into the low 20’s with single digits wind chills. Stay warm. Only 24 hours and our cold spell is broken! Starting tomorrow, milder air returns! Maybe we’ll see our first 40-degree temperature (it’s been about a month!) by the middle part of next week.

Next up, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain Sunday night into Monday. Up to an inch possible by the morning commute, with little to accumulation during the day when more mixing occurs. Lake effect snow possible Monday night. An inch or two possible.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: