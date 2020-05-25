Clouds of midges spotted over Put-in-Bay

(Photo courtesy: Jet Express)

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW)– It’s not spring in Northeast Ohio without the return of the midges.

Clouds of the pesky insects were spotted around Put-in-Bay Sunday night.

The Jet Express posted photos on its Facebook page that show the midges, also known as muckleheads, near Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial.

“The captain pointed out some strange clouds engulfing parts of the cliff side and dissipating out over the lake and into the sky,” the Jet Express said.

Midges hatch over Lake Erie in the spring then make their way inland. They do not bite and are considered a sign of a healthy lake, but they can be a bit annoying.