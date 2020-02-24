Clothing company pledges to help dress women running for office

(WJW) — A clothing company is pledging to help dress women running for political office.

M.M. LaFleur said it will loan outfits to women running for any level of public office, regardless of political affiliation.

In an Instagram post, the company said they reached out to customers asking how they could best support women running for office.

M.M. LaFleur said, “This spring, we’re taking things a step further by lending our clothes, for free, to any woman who is running for public office — whether it be for House of Representatives or your town council.”

They asked any women who want to take them up on the offer to email their credentials.

“Stay runed for more programming in the coming weeks, including a partnership with one of our favorite non-partisan organization, She Should Run, whose mission is to empower women to run for office and toe dcuate those considering running about the path ahead,” the post said.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, only 27% of elected offices in the U.S. are held by women.

A study from the Barbara Lee Family Foundation found people are still more judgemental about a woman’s style and appearance than a man’s.