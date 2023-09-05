CLEVELAND (WJW) — With high temperatures continuing, multiple schools that have just returned from summer break have announced plans to close Wednesday. This comes after some schools also shut down Tuesday (as seen in the video at the top of the story)

Tuesday evening, Riverside Local Schools District in Painesville announced that due to hot temps and a shortage in bus drivers, all of their schools are closing for Wednesday.

“The lack of available drivers would have students riding buses in the afternoon heat potentially for over an hour,” the district said in a statement.

As was announced on their district Facebook page, Parma City Schools is pushing back their first day of classes until Thursday due to the expected heat on Wednesday.

A handful of private schools across Northeast Ohio have also announced closures. Find the latest local school closures right here.