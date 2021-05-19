Closed 100th Bomb Group turning into aviation-themed event center

CLEVELAND (WJW) — While the decades-old 100th Bomb Group closed its doors last year (as seen in the video above), new owners plan to reopen the venue as an events space.

Located right by Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, a new company has proposed a business model that would focus on all sorts of events, including weddings and corporate happenings, an executive summary from the Department of Port Control showed. A boutique pub would also be a part of the space.

The newly-proposed name for the space is the Aviation Event Center.

Port control said the new event center could generate around $3.75 million annually, along with create 90 new jobs. The plan was discussed during the Cleveland City Council Transportation Committee meeting Wednesday.

100th Bomb Group, which was open for 37 years as a restaurant and wedding venue, held events through the end of last year. It reportedly closed due to the pandemic.