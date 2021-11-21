Cleveland Metropark’s Winter Riverfest starts the holiday season later this week

Watch previously aired video above for more info about Cleveland Metroparks Wild Winter Lights

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rivergate Park and Merwin’s Wharf are transforming into a winter wonderland this Friday – the day after Thanksgiving – to formally start the 2021 holiday season.

Festive decor, a beer garden and firepits, a retail shop and an igloo village along the Cuyahoga River will convert The Flats into what may look like a scene from a Christmas movie.

Starting November 26 at 10 a.m., the festivities will be open afternoons and evenings at various times, 7 days-a-week through the first weekend in January.

Skating reservations are available in advance here and you’ll need to sign a waiver before hitting the ice. It costs $15 (ages 6 and up) and $8 (ages 3 – 5), which includes skate rental and access to the ice for 90 minutes. All skaters must be at least 3 years of age.

Winter Riverfest is now hiring an ice rink supervisor, cashier, ice skate monitor and ice technician. Click here to apply.