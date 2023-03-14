***The video above is from a previous report***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland is getting ready to welcome thousands of people to its 175th St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday.

Here are some things to know before the big celebration.

When is the parade? Where can I watch it?

The parade kicks off on Superior Avenue at East 18th Street at 1:04 p.m., heading west on Superior Avenue to Public Square.

It will then travel north on West Roadway and east on Rockwell Avenue, ending at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Check out the parade’s full route in the map below.

Road closings and parking restrictions

The parade route along Superior Avenue, as well as roads crossing it, will be closed before and after the parade.

City officials say parking restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday due to the festivities.

Check the road closures in the map below.

What about parking?

Since the parade is being held on a weekday, city officials say parking will be at a premium and many parking lots and garages could be full.

Residents are encouraged to take RTA transportation to get downtown for the event. You can check out the bus and rail services here.

City officials also warn drivers to look out for signs indicting that roads are closed since vehicles can be ticketed and towed. Towed vehicles are taken to the city’s impound unit at 3040 Quigley Road.

There will likely be heavy traffic ahead of the event, too, so keep that in mind and give yourself enough time.

What else should I know?

According to organizers, 10,000 participants in 125 units representing 28 Irish organizations are expected at the event.

Organized by the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland, this year’s parade theme is A Salute To Irish American Athletes.

While invited to wear your best green attire, attendees are also reminded to dress for the weather.

You can learn more about the parade here.