CLEVELAND (WJW)– After a two-year hiatus, Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is back.

Opening ceremonies start at 12:30 p.m. on the steps of the Cosgrove Center, followed by the parade at 1:04 p.m. It starts at Superior Avenue and East 18th Street and ends at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

(Check back to watch it live)

Map courtesy city of Cleveland

This year’s theme is “Ireland’s Scenic Coastlines.” The parade features local law enforcement, high school bands, area Irish organizations and a lovable group of Irish wolfhounds.

Thousands of spectators are expected and there will be lots of road closures, so taking public transportation is recommended.

The child reunification center is at the Cleveland Police Headquarters at the Justice Center.