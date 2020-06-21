Cleveland’s Rock Hall is celebrating Father’s Day with free tickets for dads

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating dads today, offering a special promotion for Father’s Day.

The first 100 tickets bought with the promo code “100DADS” are set to get one free adult admission per household.

Relive dad’s favorite artists this weekend in honor of Father’s Day – we’ve got his ticket too! Use 100DADS to get a free admission online at https://t.co/hddywJ6wpQ check out the newly reopened Power of Rock Experience 👇 https://t.co/hIw7RsuVMM — Rock Hall (@rockhall) June 20, 2020

“Spend the day together and check out the massive Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll exhibit of iconic rock instruments,” the Rock Hall said in a statement. “Enjoy the incredible Power of Rock Experience (now open), share food and drinks on the plaza, and shop our unique collection of t-shirts, drinkware, socks, masks, and more for Dad.”

Dads can also get 20 percent off at the gift shop.

Tickets are normally $28 for adults from outside of Northeast Ohio. However, there are other discounts to consider. Northeast Ohio residents can get tickets for $25, with proper ID, as can military members, first responders, police and college students. Current Cleveland residents can get into the Rock Hall for free.

Tonight at 7 p.m., the museum is also hosting a watch party for the 1995 Concert for the Rock Hall on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel.

The Rock Hall, which closed down due to coronavirus concerns in March, recently reopened last week, but with new safety strategies in place.

Staff and guests are required to wear masks indoors. The Rock Hall is also encouraging safe social distancing.