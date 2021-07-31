Cleveland’s own Wayne Dawson honored at Soul Jam Live

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s own Wayne Dawson was honored today at a music event for his 40 years at FOX 8 and the work he and his family have done through the Dawson Foundation.

Soul Jam Live at LaSalle Theater on E 185th Street in Cleveland featured Level Up Band who pays tribute to R&B/pop vocal groups SWV and En Vogue.

The monthly concert series with a Las Vegas – Supper Club atmosphere features old school bands and

Soul Jam Live artists playing tributes to Golden Oldies groups.

While entertaining the crowds, dining and giving away prizes the program supports the Hospice of the Western Reserves program, Moments to Remember, in hopes to bring awareness to their good work.

