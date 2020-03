Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- During these challenging times, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are honoring local medical professionals and first responders.

Today we recognize sisters-in-laws, Victoria Lister and Danielle Adkins.

Victoria is a nurse practitioner in the NICU-Unit at MetroHealth Medical Center and Danielle works there as well as a registered nurse in the ICU.

To nominate a medical employee or first responder click here.