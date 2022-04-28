(OHIO) — Fox 8’s own are taking a trip down memory lane.

They are proud to be from Northeast Ohio and are taking us back to their roots.

On our evening and morning newscasts over the next few weeks, they’ll show viewers places like where they went to school and where they worked their first jobs. And they’ll show us everything that’s changed since then.

The features start April 28 with Gabe Spiegel.

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel

Todd Meany, Hometown series

Stefani Schaefer, Hometown series

Stefani Schaefer, Hometown series

Stefani Schaefer, Hometown series

Stefani Schaefer, Hometown series

Stefani Schaefer, Hometown series

Jenn Harcher, Hometown series

Jenn Harcher, Hometown series

Jenn Harcher, Hometown series

Jenn Harcher, Hometown series

Jenn Harcher, Hometown series

Joe Toohey, Hometown series

Andre Bernier, Hometown series



Ken Carman, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Lou Maglio, Hometown series

Jazmin Bailey, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

PJ Ziegler, Hometown series

Dontae Jones, Hometown series

Alexis Walters, Hometown series

Alexis Walters, Hometown series

Alexis Walters, Hometown series

Alexis Walters, Hometown series

Wayne Dawson, Hometown series

Wayne Dawson, Hometown series

Wayne Dawson, Hometown series

Wayne Dawson, Hometown series

Roosevelt Leftwich, Hometown series

John Sabol, Hometown series

Check out the photo gallery for some of their childhood pictures and memories. And stay tuned for our anchors and reporters and their memories!