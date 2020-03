Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Sharyn Kish as one of Cleveland's Own.

She is a kindergarten teacher in the Brunswick City Schools and was the 2020 'Teacher of The Year' for District-Five.

Kish has been with Brunswick City Schools since 2005 and also serves as the early learning teacher coordinator for her school.

