LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —Sources confirm to KLAS that an officer who was shot in the head near the Circus Circus casino is on life support at University Medical Center. The source said the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up behind and then shot the officer.

At the Federal Courthouse, an officer-involved shooting occurred when officers fired on a suspect who fired a shot at the courthouse. The suspect was hit several times. There is no word on his condition.