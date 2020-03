Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) FOX 8 AND Kaulig Giving are saluting Seaman Charles Mudd as one of Cleveland's Own.

Mudd, who is from Cleveland, is currently serving in the Navy aboard the USS Harry Truman.

The aircraft carrier is currently deployed in the Arabian Sea to ensure stability and security in that region.

Thank you Charles for your service!

