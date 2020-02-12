Breaking News
U.S. seeking to announce a deal with Taliban as soon as this week, officials say

Cleveland's Own: Perris Mackey

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Perris Mackey as one of Cleveland's Own.

Perris is one of the featured artists at Stella's Art Gallery in Mentor.

He's also painted murals in Cleveland.

You can submit your nomination here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App