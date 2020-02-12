Cleveland's Own: Perris Mackey

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Perris Mackey as one of Cleveland's Own.
Perris is one of the featured artists at Stella's Art Gallery in Mentor.
He's also painted murals in Cleveland.

