Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute officer Joann Felton as one of Cleveland's Own.

Felton works for the Solon Police Department and has been in law enforcement for 28 years.

She was also 2018 DARE officer of the year for her efforts to teach students good decision making skills, that help them lead safe and healthy lives.

To nominate a person or organization to be one of Cleveland's Own click here.