CLEVELAND (WJW)- Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Noelle Beck as one of Cleveland's Own.

For the last 20 years, Noelle has run a youth center in Akron called First Glance.

It is devoted to impacting teenagers lives through a wide variety of programming and served more than 5-thousand students.

