Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29
Cleveland’s Own: Nick Ballistrea

(WJW)-  This Wednesday marks the beginning of National Nurses Week.  In honor of the health care workers on the frontlines, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute local nurses as Cleveland’s Own.

Nick Ballistrea is an emergency room nurse at University Hospitals.  The husband and father of three has been on the frontlines of the pandemic since day one.

In his spare time, Nick rocks out with the band Yosemite Slim.

We thank you for your service, Nick.

To nominate a medical professional to be one of Cleveland’s Own click here. 

