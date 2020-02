Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Monique Williams as one of Cleveland's Own.

She's the owner of River Family Medicine in Euclid.

The business is owned and operated by family nurse practitioners who provide primary care to low income families.

She's also the co-pastor of River of Life ministries and a mother of five.

