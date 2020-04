(WJW)- Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are honoring medical professionals and first responders during these challenging times.

Mike and Karla Schultz are being recognized for their service to the community.

Mike is the fire chief in Norton and Karla is a nurse practitioner.

We’re told they make the perfect team- they are caring, kind and generous.

To nominate a medical professional or nurse practitioner click here.

